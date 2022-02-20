Klever Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $77.77 million and $840,259.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.70 or 0.06791391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,913.61 or 1.00073544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

