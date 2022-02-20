Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 347.0 days.
OTCMKTS KNCRF opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $49.67.
Konecranes Company Profile
