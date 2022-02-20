Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DNUT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.
In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,242,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,335.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.