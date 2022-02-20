Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DNUT opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,825,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,242,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,335.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.