KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

KPLUY opened at $12.06 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

