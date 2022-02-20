Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report sales of $21.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

