L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $217.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

