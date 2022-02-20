Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.250-$21.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.07 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

