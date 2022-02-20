Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $569.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

