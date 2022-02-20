Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.60.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $153.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.