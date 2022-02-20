Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$127.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.50 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

LTRX stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849 in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 107.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

