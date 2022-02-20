Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of LRMR opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $19.70.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
