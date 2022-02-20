Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $19.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.