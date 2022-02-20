Laura Selig Sells 1,749 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $44,479.48.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

