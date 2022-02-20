Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

