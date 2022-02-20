LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 9.1% on Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 33,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 776,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Specifically, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,096 shares of company stock worth $5,318,426.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,162,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,998,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,740,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

