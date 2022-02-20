Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of BWG opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

