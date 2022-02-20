Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LDOS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of LDOS opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.