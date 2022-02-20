Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

