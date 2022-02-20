Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Price Target Lowered to €6.65 at Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €7.20 ($8.18) to €6.65 ($7.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FINMF stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

