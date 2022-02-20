LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,217 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.77.

LX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

