LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

