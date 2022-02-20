Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,234 shares of company stock worth $6,823,067. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.76 and its 200 day moving average is $316.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.