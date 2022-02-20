Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $2,128,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $175.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.65. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.48 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.