Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 578 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

