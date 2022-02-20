Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 578 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $83.69.
About WPP
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.