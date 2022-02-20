Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average of $244.76. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $183.53 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

