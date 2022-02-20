Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.45.

LAC stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

