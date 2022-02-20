LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. LKQ has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

