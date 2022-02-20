Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.07

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.07 and traded as high as C$99.39. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$98.17, with a volume of 460,235 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.80.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9906097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.