LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,818 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000.

PTNQ opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

