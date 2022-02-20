LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

