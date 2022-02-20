LPL Financial LLC Purchases 26,018 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $44,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.90. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.41 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

