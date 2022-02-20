LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,318 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

