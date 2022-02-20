Lunyr Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $128,845.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00106689 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.