Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $13.61. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBC. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $684.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.