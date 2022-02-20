Lympo Market Token (LMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $95,618.69

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $95,618.69 and $12,314.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

