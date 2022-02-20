Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.32

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 165029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

