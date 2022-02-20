Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,211,000 after buying an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

