Man Group plc Has $6.26 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $84.08 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

