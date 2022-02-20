Man Group plc Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,979 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after purchasing an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,694 shares of company stock worth $25,461,753 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $114.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.58 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

