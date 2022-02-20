Man Group plc Lowers Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,120 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

