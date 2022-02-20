Man Group plc Purchases 175,187 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of GrafTech International worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $176,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.51 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

