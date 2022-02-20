Man Group plc Sells 11,953 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Colfax worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE:CFX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

