Man Group plc Sells 48,598 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,598 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $114.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

