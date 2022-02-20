Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1,363.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 118,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,543,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $126.07 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

