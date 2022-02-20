ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManTech International.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

