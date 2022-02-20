Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.