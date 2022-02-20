Marlin Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Marlin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

