Marshall Wace LLP Buys 175,085 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,085 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 5.94% of Goal Acquisitions worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 637.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.