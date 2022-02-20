Marshall Wace LLP Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

