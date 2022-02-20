Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.93 Million in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.56% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DALS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

