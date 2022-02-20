Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 455,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.36% of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth $149,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RKTA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

